KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 182,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. The company has a market capitalization of $962.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.62. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

