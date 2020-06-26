iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

IAUF stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

