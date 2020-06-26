UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

CEMI opened at $3.46 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

