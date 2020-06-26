UBS Group AG Has $78,000 Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of American Superconductor worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

AMSC opened at $7.38 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

