UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Trecora Resources worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 567,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 38,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 13,625 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $71,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,736 shares in the company, valued at $922,561.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 7,231 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $41,578.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,439.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $182,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TREC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

