Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Jun 26th, 2020

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €100.69 ($113.14).

SAN stock opened at €91.86 ($103.21) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($104.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.40.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

