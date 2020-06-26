DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

DBOEY opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.73. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Analyst Recommendations for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

