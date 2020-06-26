HSBC Downgrades Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) to Reduce

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Barry Callebaut from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF opened at $595.50 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $453.00 and a twelve month high of $610.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.70.

