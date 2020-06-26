Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Elkem ASA stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operated through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products, and Carbon. Its products include silicon, microsilica, ferrosilicons, foundry alloys, and other specialty products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

