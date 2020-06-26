Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERRPF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

