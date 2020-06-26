Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

