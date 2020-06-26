Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.56.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
