KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

