Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $3.85, approximately 719,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,647,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $645.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 261.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

