Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Down 6.5%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55, 44,671 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Check Cap Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

