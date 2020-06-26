Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $15.71, 206,261 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,866,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $662,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $12,625,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $653,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

