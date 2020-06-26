Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $23.59, 6,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 196,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $624.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $275,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 441,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,280. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

