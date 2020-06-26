Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Shares Down 33.3%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX)’s share price traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 365,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 273,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

