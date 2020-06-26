Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 179108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$5.15 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

