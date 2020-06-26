Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Trading Up 9.1%

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 216,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 88,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

