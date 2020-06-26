Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.33

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 150244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,111,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,555,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.