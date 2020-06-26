Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Trading Down 20%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV)’s share price traded down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 370,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 533,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

