International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

