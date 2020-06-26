Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Shares Up 12.5%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 324,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 247,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $9.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Manitou Gold Company Profile (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Manitou Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitou Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elkem ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Elkem ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Ero Copper PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James
Ero Copper PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KINGFISHER PLC/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
KINGFISHER PLC/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Price Down 7.9%
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Price Down 7.9%
Check Cap Shares Down 6.5%
Check Cap Shares Down 6.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report