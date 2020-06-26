Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Shares Up 12.5%

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 324,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 247,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $9.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Manitou Gold Company Profile (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

