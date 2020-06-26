Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Trading Up 0.5%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 6,787 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 138,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLNG shares. ValuEngine lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

