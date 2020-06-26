Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Buffalo Coal Corp (CVE:BUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 172125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.07 million for the quarter.

Buffalo Coal Company Profile (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It owns a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares; and Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Buffalo Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buffalo Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elkem ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Elkem ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Ero Copper PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James
Ero Copper PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KINGFISHER PLC/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
KINGFISHER PLC/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Price Down 7.9%
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Price Down 7.9%
Check Cap Shares Down 6.5%
Check Cap Shares Down 6.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report