Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp (CVE:BUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 172125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.07 million for the quarter.

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It owns a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares; and Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the KwaZulu Natal Province of South Africa.

