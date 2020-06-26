Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 40%

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN)’s stock price traded down 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 270,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 227,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

