Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 40%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN)’s stock price traded down 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 270,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 227,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elkem ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Elkem ASA Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Ero Copper PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James
Ero Copper PT Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
KINGFISHER PLC/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
KINGFISHER PLC/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Price Down 7.9%
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Price Down 7.9%
Check Cap Shares Down 6.5%
Check Cap Shares Down 6.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report