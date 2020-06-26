Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

