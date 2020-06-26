New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 312,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,085,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in New Gold by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in New Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

