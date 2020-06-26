Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 1.6%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91, 117,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,259,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

