Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.13

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 396127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.45 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fiore Gold Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

