Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.04

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 215000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

