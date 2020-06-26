Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 539600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

