Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.08

Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

