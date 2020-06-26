CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $747.11

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $747.11 and last traded at $702.46, with a volume of 99828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $724.57.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $725.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $667.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.