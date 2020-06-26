Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.55

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 24812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.