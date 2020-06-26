Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 220000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 15.71.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

