Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.15), with a volume of 3134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.15).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88.

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

