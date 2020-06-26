DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $500.00

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 932 ($11.86), with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.45).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 857.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 954.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.03.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 20.78 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

