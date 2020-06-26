Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 13.6%

Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG) shares were up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 147,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 75,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

About Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Freegold Mountain located in the Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

