FIH Group (LON:FIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $350.00

Shares of FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.45), with a volume of 15185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.75).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

