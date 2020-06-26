Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.92

Freegold Ventures Ltd (TSE:FVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 4753286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit project that includes 50 patented claims, 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprising 328 mining claims that covers an area of 31,478 acres located to the northeast of the city of Fairbanks, Alaska.

