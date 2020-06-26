Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 391.07% from the stock’s previous close.

THTX has been the topic of several other reports. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

