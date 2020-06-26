Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.58

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.67 ($0.07), with a volume of 54136044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUR. Barclays decreased their price target on Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.20) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hurricane Energy to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hurricane Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hurricane Energy from GBX 16 ($0.20) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 36.75 ($0.47).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $112.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

