Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1274359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,353,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,292,000 after acquiring an additional 608,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,216,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after buying an additional 510,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,936,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 2,900,511 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.