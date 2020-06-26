Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1274359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,353,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,292,000 after acquiring an additional 608,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,216,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after buying an additional 510,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,936,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 2,900,511 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.