Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 264,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 122,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.41 price target on Sirios Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The company has a market cap of $20.66 million and a PE ratio of -15.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

