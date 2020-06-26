JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 282,620 Shares of Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Torm worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Torm by 175.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Torm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -407.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Torm PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86.

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter. Torm had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Torm Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

