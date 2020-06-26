Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

