JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $939,000 Stock Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Century Bancorp worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 776,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,946,308.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.24 per share, for a total transaction of $32,578.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 813,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,204,730.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,934 shares of company stock worth $2,354,732 in the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNBKA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

