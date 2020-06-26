JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) by 890.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

