JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $935,000 Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.